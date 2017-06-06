Homeless Man Charged in Portland Shooting

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
NOW: New tick disease
-
Stealthing epidemic
-
Goldberg Youth Sports commentary
-
43 year old gymnastics teacher accused of sexually abusing a minor.
-
Woman convicted in childcare death released
-
Gorham crash - March 24
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
Ice Carousel (Ctsy: Snowmobile Northern Maine)
-
Maine girl says 'I am not a distraction'
-
Goose lays eggs at Whole Foods
More Stories
-
Mary Mayhew, former DHHS commissioner says she will…Jun. 6, 2017, 7:11 a.m.
-
Fire encroaches on tanks at heating fuel plantJun. 6, 2017, 6:03 a.m.
-
Black flies bugging you? Try eating them!Jun. 5, 2017, 8:34 p.m.