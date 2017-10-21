Homeless Maine veterans find help at annual Homeless Veteran Stand Down

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - Over 200 volunteers and staff members came together at the Togus VA Maine Healthcare System on Saturday morning to help Maine's homeless veterans.

Veterans were provided with help with healthcare, employment, food, clothing and much more.

One of those volunteers was Robert Linde, a veteran who came to the same event three years ago and got the help he needed to get his life back on track.

“I don’t even want to go back to what state I was in. I was in a terrible fix,” said Linde.

Since coming to the event as a homeless Veteran three years ago, Linde is now living in an apartment and giving everything he can back to the Togus VA.

On Saturday he was helping hand out clothes to homeless veterans in need.

"The last two stand owns I have been volunteering," said Linde. "That’s what this is all about to me. Just giving back some of the things I had given to me.”

Daniel Ducker is the Associate Director of VA Maine Healthcare System and says that stories like Robert’s, are what Saturday, is all about.

“It’s that connection like a brother in arms," said Ducker. "Someone that you served with or might have served with. You want to help them along. Nobody is left behind.”

Linde was an Army Medic, helping people is what he does. He said if his story could impact just one person on Saturday, it will have all been worth it.

“Hopefully when the day is through, some of these guys and gals will have a different start in life,” said Linde.

