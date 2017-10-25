Home prices climb more than 10 percent in Maine

A "for sale by owner" sign stands outside a home. Photographer: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images (Photo: Bloomberg, 2013 Bloomberg)

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The Maine Association of Realtors says the median sales price for existing, single-family homes in the state jumped more than 10 percent from September 2016 to September of this year.

The association says the median sales price climbed to a little more than $207,000 in that time. The highest price in the state was in Cumberland County, where the $295,000 price was an increase of more than 7 percent from the previous year.

The association also says sales were also up more than 2 percent over the same span. Maine Association of Realtors president Greg Gosselin says inventory levels are "well below" last year, but are improving.

