Hollywood legend rests in N.H. cemetery

"Casablanca," "Lawrence of Arabia" and "The Invisible Man" are just a few of the classic movies starring Claude Rains (Photo: John Springer Collection/CORBIS via Getty Images)

MOULTONBOROUGH, N.H. (NEWS CENTER) -- For 50 years, fans of Hollywood icon Claude Rains have come to a cemetery in New Hampshire to pay their respects.

Rains lived out his final years at a home in Sandwich, N.H. He was buried at Red Hill Cemetery in Moultonborough after his death in Laconia on May 30, 1967. Fans who can't make the trip in person can log on to the Moultonborough Historical Society's website to see his tombstone with its inscription "All things once are things forever. Soul, once living, lives forever."

Flanked by Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman, Claude Rains plays Capt. Renaud in a still from "Casablanca" from 1942 (Photo: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Rains's credits include such classic movies as "The Adventures of Robin Hood," "Mr. Smith Goes to Washington" and "Lawrence of Arabia." As Capt. Renaud in "Casablanca," he is famous for sarcastically saying "I'm shocked" when confronted by illegal gambling at Rick's nightclub.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW CLAUDE RAINS'S FILMOGRAPHY ON IMDB

Claude Rains brought the H.G. Wells novel to life in "The Invisible Man" in 1933 (Photo: Bettman Collection via Getty Images)

Horror movies were a particular specialty for Rains. He starred in "The Wolf Man" and "Phantom of the Opera." But he is probably best remembered for literally disappearing into the leading role in "The Invisible Man." Unseen for much of the movie, Rains relied largely on his voice to convey his performance. The iconic bandages that made up his costume will next be filled by Johnny Depp in a planned remake announced last week by Universal Pictures.

© 2017 WCSH-TV