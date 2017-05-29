ALERT: Holiday weekend pinch points leads to traffic/standstills

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

(NEWS CENTER) -- There are two major Maine 'pinch points' that experience massive delays and reduced traveling speeds for outbound holiday traffic.

Coastal: The southbound traffic on Maine's only uninterrupted coastal 'highway', Route 1, always experiences the worst delays on the border of Edgecomb and Wiscasset.

Click RIGHT HERE for the Maine Turnpike Traffic Cams.

Highway: The Maine Turnpike Authority has been planning to create high-speed EZ Pass lanes for years. How much of an impact the EZ Pass lanes will make on the state's busiest holiday weekends (Memorial Day / Labor Day) remains to be seen. Either way, outbound traffic has been reported at very slow speeds up to 35-miles north of the Maine border.

