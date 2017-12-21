Holiday snow to hit Maine

(NEWS CENTER) -- The first of a three-part dose of winter weather is arriving in northern New England.

The National Weather Service says snow will fall Friday across Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont, with the heaviest accumulations of up to 6 inches in southern Maine and New Hampshire.

► STORM TIMELINE VIDEO

NEWS CENTER's Todd Gutner says the risk for 3-6" of snow is high before any change over to ice and rain early Saturday morning.

The ice will linger inland on Saturday most of the day creating difficult driving conditions.

Sunday will be THE day for holiday travel, but another storm is possible on Christmas Day. Travelers will have a window for clear travel on Sunday, so get prepared to hit the road before the next storm Monday.

© 2017 WCSH-TV