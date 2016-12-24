Holiday dining guide: Maine restaurants open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

(Photo: PRESS HERALD via Maine Today)

CLICK HERE: COMPLETE LIST OF ALL RESTAURANTS OPEN ON CHRISTMAS DAY

PORTLAND, Maine (PRESSHERALD/MAINETODAY) -- Whether you choose a formal, white tablecloth dinner, cheeseburger, egg rolls and stir-fries, French cuisine or Italian fare, Maine restaurants are open and ready to serve you on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. For most of the following, reservations are recommended. Check back for updates.

PORTLAND

Eve’s at the Garden

Portland Harbor Hotel, 468 Fore St. | 207- 775-9090 | evesatthegarden.com

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day: Open for dinner 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., with limited a la carte menu, as well as for breakfast and brunch on Christmas Day. Dinner reservations on Christmas Day almost full.

Five Fifty-Five

555 Congress St. | 207-761-0555 | fivefifty-five.com

Christmas Eve: The a la carte menu will be offered from 4 to 8:30 p.m.

C2 – Congress Squared

Westin Harborview Hotel, 157 High St. | 207-517-8831 | congresssquared.com

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day: Serving a three-course meal from 5-10 p.m. for $65 per person. Entrees include maple-brined duck breast and lobster cioppino.

RiRa

72 Commercial St. | 207-761-4446 | rirapub.com/portland

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day: Open 9 a.m. to 1 a.m., serving regular menu, plus holiday specials.

PRESS HERALD