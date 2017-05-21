Hit and run accident in Rockland

NEWS CENTER Peacock (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

ROCKLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The Rockland Police Department is looking for the public help in a hit and run accident that occurred on Sunday morning.

According to Rockland Police Department Facebook page, the accident happened just north of the Maritime Farm Store located on South Main Street (Route 73) in Rockland around 1:30 am.

The victim was in a wheel chair and struck from behind. The victim was taken to Maine Medical Center with serious injuries.

The Rockland Police Department is looking for dark-colored sedan which should have lower center and left front end damage to it.

In you have any information, you are asked to call the Rockland Police

