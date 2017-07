(Photo: Jill Brady/Portland Press Herald)

Drivers should be prepared for busy roads this Fourth of July weekend as the number of holiday travelers is expected to reach an all-time high.

More than 615,000 vehicles are expected to travel on the Maine Turnpike from Friday through Saturday, likely the busiest days of the weekend, the Maine Turnpike Authority said.

