'Historic' deal struck: Saddleback's future determined

Saddleback Mountain (Photo: WCSH)

RANGELEY, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - It was announced back in the fall of 2016 - a group of local business owners and community members in Rangeley were going to band together to try and buy their beloved Saddleback Mountain Ski Resort. They say the closing of the mountain caused serious economic hardship for the tourism-driven area.

Coming up on Wednesday morning, June 28, the mountain's current owners will announce what they are calling a 'historic' sale.

But the question remains - did the community effort succeed? At this point, no one knows. Rumors have been swirling for months of potential buyers from Australia.

But that core group of locals hoping to own their favorite ski resort remained strong and optimistic.

Relying on donations from the public, and promising exclusive ski memberships - the Saddleback Mountain Foundation was born. A verbal agreement was reached with the mountain's current owners- the Berry family. This group would apply as a non-profit, and raise the money to reopen the mountain.

The foundation's leaders said they need to raise $4 million to close the deal and potentially open the resort in time for ski season.

The Saddleback Mountain Foundation says the group received $5 million in pledges. The deal also includes the Trust for Public buying three thousand acres next to the ski area.

As the months went on, weekly newsletters were published on a private Facebook page called "Saddleback Mountain Foundation" for donors and interested community members. The group contains over 1,300 members.

The most recent newsletter, published by Crystal Canney on behalf of President and Chairman of the Board of the Saddleback Mountain Foundation, Peter Stein, reads as follows:

"Hello Fellow Saddlebackers,

Amidst the swirl of rumors that it is a done deal, and that our beloved mountain has been sold to a foreign investment group with big plans, there are several things I wanted to share with you, so I am writing this week’s newsletter. The first is how incredibly proud I am of where the Saddleback Mountain Foundation has come under Wolfe Tone’s guidance while I attended to my business responsibilities at Scientific Solutions, Inc.

Now, here are the facts of this journey we have taken together over the past many months, as they are known to us.

The Saddleback Mountain Foundation has a mission built on five outcomes:

Preservation of the mountain and it’s ski area vibe as we knew and loved it;

Educational programs that use the mountain to inspire personal growth experiences;

Access to the mountain for all without financial barriers;

Climate change research using the Arctic environment our mountain provides, with a thrust towards vital research for the survival of New England skiing while dealing with the challenges of global warming;

Engineering research into renewable energy for the ski industry, because, quite frankly, our mountain like most ski areas, is an energy hog with an untenable carbon footprint.

Combining the first letter of each of our mission outcomes spells PEACE - how can you beat that?

To continue:

Our plan to own and run Saddleback as a non-profit ski area and implement PEACE is well vetted and exciting;

We need $12 million total to fully enable this plan for success, and we know where we need to go to raise the cash once we have a signed agreement with the current owners;

We have the New England Forestry Foundation as a dedicated partner, committed to providing a $500,000 deposit and purchasing $2,800,000 of land and managing it for conservation, taking us a good ways to the $12,000,000;

We have approximately $150,000 left of the $300,000 gifted for operating funds that has brought us to this point, and this can take us to the Purchase and Sale or Definitive Agreement;

We have roughly $700,000 in cash from the sales of memberships safe in escrow, and another $300,000 or so in sales on credit card sales that were never processed;

We have a highly committed Board of Directors with seven members: Luke Labbe – Treasurer, Carol Millhouse – Secretary, Chad Cloutier – Finance, Vittorio Pareto – Finance, Steve Philbrick – Guest services, Bill Richards – Education, and myself as Chairman;

We have an outstanding legal team at the law firm Drummond Woodsum that has guided us in drafting our bylaws, organizational documents, and 501(c)(3) tax exempt application, to name three;

We have an Acting Executive Director in place, an organizational plan that draws on the strength of the mountain team, and the prospects of a great General Manager who wants to be part of the Saddleback community;

We have submitted our 501(c)(3) application to the IRS, we know it to be under review, and it is not inconceivable we can receive tax exempt status by late summer;

We are confident that our plan, within a few years, although challenging will result in resort operations that are profitable, with all those profits staying on the mountain;

We have a mission statement that requires us to put in place grant programs that on top of the resort being profitable will result in a thriving four seasons resort;

We had a Letter of Intent with the owner that was ready for signature way-back-when and we stand ready to dust that off and continue the negotiations.

My dear Saddlebackers, we have everything we need for success except that signed agreement.

We have been here before with rumors the mountain has sold. We shall see. But if and when we get the opportunity, the Saddleback Mountain Foundation stands ready to Rock and Roll.



Skifully,

Dr. Peter J. Stein

President and Chairman of the Board of the Saddleback Mountain Foundation"

This letter was posted on the group's Facebook page on June 20.

No word from organizers since.

An announcement for the sale of the mountain reads as follows:

What: The future owners of Saddleback Maine along with members of the new management team, sellers Bill and Irene Berry, and representatives from U.S Senator Susan Collins, U.S Senator Angus King and Congressman Bruce Poliquin offices to announce historic deal regarding the future of Saddleback Mountain.

This is a rare opportunity to meet the future owners of Saddleback and learn of this historic deal.



When: Wednesday, June 28, 2017 at 10am



Where: Saddleback Maine Lodge, 976 Saddleback Mountain Rd, Rangeley, ME 04970

NEWS CENTER will be at the event, and this article will be updated as soon as new information is available.

