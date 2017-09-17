Hiker dies after becoming ill on New Hampshire mountain

(Photo: Zack Wittman/The Boston Globe/Getty Images)

SARGENT'S PURCHASE, N.H. (AP) - Authorities say a 66-year-old Maine man died after becoming ill while hiking up Mount Washington.



The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department says Rolf Diamon, of Windham, Maine, was hiking up the Lion Head Trail with his son Saturday morning when he became sick and collapsed.



The son and other hikers began performing CPR and a National Guard Black Hawk helicopter and removed Diamon from the mountain by hoisting him up into the aircraft.



Authorities say Diamon died after about an hour despite efforts to resuscitate him. The medical condition he was suffering from wasn't immediately known.

