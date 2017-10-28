High school volleyball state championships

(NEWS CENTER) -- The season is over for high school volleyball teams and three new champions now claim the state titles.

In Class A, Scarborough defeated South Portland 3-1. Scarborough won the first two sets, 25-19 and 25-17, then dropped the third set 25-16, but rose up in the fourth and closed it out 25-12.

"I think it means that the town has come a long way," said senior captain Natalie Simonton."A couple of years ago we weren't getting this far and now we've made such a big change and the program's grown so much. I'm just super proud of where it's been and where it is now."

In Class B, Cape Elizabeth capped a perfect season, going 17-0, after sweeping Falmouth in three straight sets (25-13, 29-27, 25-21) on Saturday.

"It's amazing. We knew that the wins and losses don't matter but its how we play each day that counts and we played well," said junior captain Megan Connelly.

In Class C, Calais defeated Washington Academy 3-0.

© 2017 WCSH-TV