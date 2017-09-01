High notes hit new altitude with Air Force band

Cory Froomkin sits in with the U.S. Air Force's Full Spectrum band at a preview of their concert in Freeport

FREEPORT, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A concert in Freeport will give you another sound to associate with the Air Force besides the scream of jet engines.

Full Spectrum is an offshoot of the USAF Heritage of America Band. Its six members play mostly pop and hip hop music. They tour the East Coast as goodwill ambassadors for their branch of the military. They also perform overseas for fellow service members, and their brand of music reflects the taste of the current generation of troops.

Full Spectrum comes to Freeport on Sept. 1 for L.L. Bean's Friday Nights in the Park series. The free concert in Discovery Park begins at 7 p.m.

A day before the show, the band played a preview of their set on the MORNING REPORT. Joining them on stage, Cory Froomkin was especially excited to fulfill his lifelong dream to rock out on a keytar.

