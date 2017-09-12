Hidden camera found in rental home

YORK, Maine (NEWS CENTER)—A family vacation turned into a nightmare when people renting a home found hidden cameras in the bathrooms.

Police say it happened in a very nice neighborhood in York not far from the Nubble Light House. 15 people were renting a house in a neighborhood for the Labor Day weekend. One of them, by accident, found one of the hidden cameras."

It's a case that York Detective Matt Calcina describes as both creepy and disturbing. A group of family and friends rents a vacation house together with 8 bedrooms and four bathrooms. Inside those bathrooms are cameras, hidden inside Glade room fresheners and deliberately planted there, police say by one of the adults in their group.

Detective Calcina said, "The gentleman picked at it and it fell apart a little bit in his hand and when he brought it downstairs, took it apart and from there the video basically goes dead."

Calcina said, "It was one of the Glade air fresheners and it had a motion sensor and also a small hole for a camera. Placed right on top of the toilet facing the showers."

They believe every person who stepped into the bathroom, was recorded. Three of the victims were children and there were 12 adults.

It's a violation of privacy to put up cameras in private areas of a house and videotape. Police charged 32-year-old Joseph McGrath of Massachusetts.

"Obviously they're surprised.” Calcina said, “They didn't know this was going to happen. They've been friends for a while, some of them have been friends for a long time and there's a few that are family members. They didn't see it at all but now they're obviously very upset especially with their children being photographed and videotaped."

Joseph McGrath will be back in court here in York in mid-November. Meantime, the district attorney's office will be involved in this case. There are children involved and there is video evidence.

