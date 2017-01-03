Heroin epidemic taking a toll on police

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — One a day. That's how many people in Maine are dying every day from a heroin overdose.

Heroin overdoses have reached epidemic proportions in Maine. In 2014, 57 people died in Maine from a heroin overdose. In 2015, that number jumped to 108 heroin deaths.

The final figure for 2016 has yet to be released, but those who are involved expect it will be much higher. As do those who are usually the first on the scene of overdoses: first responders and police.

“In many regards, we're the line of last defense in many of these kinds of issues,” explained Portland Police Chief Michael Sauschuck. “It just tells us that we're not working hard enough in the prevention world, we are not working hard enough as a society on the treatment front, and we have to do that if we want to truly change culture and change the way we approach these issues we have to work that three legged stool: prevention, treatment, and enforcement, you have to work on all three of those.”

Chief Sauschuck says one thing is certain: this needs to be dealt with quickly. He says the state needs to provide more long term recovery for addicts, which requires funding and commitment. “This epidemic has really crushed our country and it's happening here in our own backyard," he said.

In fact, Sauschuck says, without question, it's the worst he's seen in his nearly 20 year career. “You can't even wrap your head around the frequency that's happening,” the chief shared. “These are numbers we're talking about, these are human beings that are impacting families and neighborhoods and every aspect of society is being impacted by this epidemic."

Mainer Alex Hinton understands the important link police and first responders play in the life of an addict — he is in recovery. "I've had a lot of friends pass away from this disease," he said. "The thing that you're looking for is that 5-minute window you know where someone has, is not going to make it to the time that the EMTs arrive."

Five minutes to life … or death.

One man, found behind the wheel, overdosed on heroin. Bystanders captured the moment that EMTs got to him, just in time. A shot of Narcan and life was returned, to loud applause by those bystanders.

Sauschuck says one of the most difficult parts of being first on the scene is the unknown. “We just don't know what kind of situation we're going to run into. All we know is that we want to help, and we want to save somebody's life," he said. "I don't care where you're from, what you've taken, what the situation is, our officers want to step in and do the best they can.”

And that means they have to be prepared for everything, including heroin overdoses. At classes around the country, police and first responders, including in Maine, are being trained in how to administer Narcan, the life saving drug used in heroin overdoses.

"You're gonna peel it right out of the package and you'll place it right in the nostrils," the instructor demonstrates.

Narcan training has become as commonplace as CPR training. In Portland, every patrol officer is equipped with Narcan. Sauschuck calls it a necessary tool to do their job, but alone it’s not enough.

"Narcan's a band-aid, it's a miracle drug, it's saving lives, but you have to have long-term treatment," he said. "You have to do that. You have to expand our ability to detox individuals."

And, likewise, for officers responding to addicts. It’s an often grueling job that can lead to PTSD: post-traumatic stress disorder.

Sauschuck says Portland's Employee Assistance and Peer Support Programs are working well. They pair first responders with first responders.

"I know what you've been through, I've been there, let's me and you have a conversation about that," he siad. "So, it’s very important that not only does the individual, not only are they aware of the impacts that this can have on you, but that everyone else that’s part of the family, part of the team is aware of those signs and symptoms as well.”

Some of those signs? Difficulty sleeping, hyperactivity and restlessness, abrupt mood swings and hyper-vigilance; also an officer who appears to be on-guard all the time. Sauschuck says that his team is always looking for signs, making sure officers are being safe and taken care of.

Sauschuk emphasizes that police just want to help people. Their top priority, he says, is to help individuals who are suffering from the illness of addiction. He says the state needs to work quickly to set up more programs to help with every step of an addicts fight. “Everything we can to ensure addicts survive.”

