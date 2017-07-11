Hero cop removes snake for driver who'd rather burn their car

AUBURN, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- We've seen drivers crash their cars over the sight of a spider, but how one driver in Maine was calm enough to call 911 at the sight of a snake is beyond us.

Police in Auburn were called Tuesday to help a driver remove the snake from their car, according to a Facebook post from the police department.

The driver was so spooked (understandably so), they told dispatch they'd rather burn the car than touch the snake.

Officer Barnies caught the snake and released it into the wild, unharmed.

Major kudos to Officer Barnies for even posing for a picture with the snake after the fact. A true hero.

