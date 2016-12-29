Hermon Mountain ready for snow. (Photo by NEWS CENTER) (Photo: Custom)

HERMON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The upcoming winter storm has both snow enthusiasts and local businesses who rely on the snow excited for the storm!

Bill Whitcomb, the owner of Hermon Mountain said he's looking forward to the storm.

Whitcomb has owned Hermon Mountain for about 30 years. He said last year was the toughest year he's ever had because of the temperatures and warm weather.

Whitcomb who said he's an optimist is hoping for heavy wet snow which he said will stay on the mountain.

"I'll feel a lot better when I see it happen. You know it's like counting your chickens before the eggs hatch but I'm excited to think so...I like to call them pennies from heaven and that's really what it amounts to because when it's snowing I'm not making snow and when I'm making snow I'm spending a lot of money so I'm tickled pink if we could get some natural snow" said Bill Whitcomb who owns Hermon Mountain.

The mountain is open until 9 p.m. Thursday night.

Copyright 2016 WCSH