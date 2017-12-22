Hermon Mountain embracing holiday storm

HERMON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - It was just on Thursday that Hermon Mountain opened opened their slopes for the first time this season.

"This year has been a process. There is no question. We had such a late fall and it saved so warm that I began to wonder when we were ever going to get it," said owner Bill Whitcomb.

Whitcomb was not able to open the ski area because there was not enough powder on the trails.

"Well we basically have lost December," said Whitcomb.

But with Friday's holiday snow storm, the mountain was able to turn off their snow machines early in the afternoon and welcome skiers and snowboarders with open arms.

"I love it. I love to see the snow and the fresh powder. And it is a lot of fun for us." said skier Everett Flannery who was at Hermon with his family.

All of the mountains trails officially open and Hermon Mountain is looking forward to fresh powder for the rest of the winter season.

"It means the world. When you do not have snow at your door you do not think about going skiing. So when we get fresh snow it gets people excited about all winter sports," said Whitcomb.

© 2017 WCSH-TV