Hermon business helping salt trucks maintain roads

HERMON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - Ahead of Saturday's freezing rain, trucks were in and out of Maine Salt Company in Hermon - filling up on salt to maintain the roads.

"That's all you can do is salt it. You can't plow it, you can't scrape it up, that's all you can do is salt it," said owner Ryan McPike.

Ryan McPike has owned Maine Salt Company for almost 10 years. He has a 24 hours salt distributor that allows independent contractors and companies to refill whenever they need to.

"Its great. 24 hours here and just put your pin code in," said Joe Ladd.

Ladd was one of many customers filling their truck beds before the rain started to fall Saturday.

"Gotta go put some salt down to make sure customers are safe to go in and out," said Ladd.

McPike imports salt from all over the world and processes it, and then distributes it from Aroostoock County to Portland. He even sends product all the way down the east coast to Maryland.

"It's fun. I enjoy it. Sometimes these guys put in some long hours," said McPike. "I know they don't necessarily want to be here getting more salt and plowing and doing some more but that is a part of the business."

McPike says he expects to move 400 tons of salt to his customers as the holiday storms hit Maine this weekend.

