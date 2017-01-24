WCSH
Here's your new Patriots pump-up song

Kattey Ortiz, WCSH 11:10 AM. EST January 24, 2017

Chances are you've heard the song "Closer" by Chainsmokers by now ('We ain't ever getting olderrrrr.') Yes, that one.

Well, erase it from your memory because there's a new version that's dedicated to Tom Brady, and we can't stop listening to it.

The parody is by Ian Biggs and Sarah Gonzalez and has garnered more than 75,000 views in four days.

WATCH: "Brady Pull Me Closer" parody

