Here is the latest New England sports news

TODAY'S NEW ENGLAND SPORTS SCHEDULE:



NBA:



Utah at Boston 7:30 p.m.



COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL:



Boston College at Wake Forest 7 p.m.



CSU Bakersfield at Dartmouth 7 p.m.



Saint Joseph's at Rhode Island 7 p.m.

1/3/2017 2:06:21 AM (GMT -5:00)

NEW YORK (AP) - UConn keeps winning in a week that saw 10 of the Top 25 teams in The Associated Press women's basketball poll lose. The Huskies remain the unanimous No. 1 team in Monday's poll after beating then-No. 4 Maryland and Central Florida to stretch their winning streak to 88 games. UConn was followed by Baylor, Maryland, Mississippi State and South Carolina.



BANGOR, Maine (AP) - Columbia had a season-high 13 3-pointers in a 98-73 victory over Maine on Monday. Quinton Adlesh buried a 3 from the wing to put Columbia up by 20 points with 11:16 left, and the Lions never looked back. Danny Evans led Maine with a career-high 16 points as the Black Bears lost their fifth straight to fall to 4-11.



BOSTON (AP) - Boston University beat Lehigh 75-61 on Monday. Justin Alston had 14 points and nine rebounds, and Eric Fanning added 11 and eight. BU held the Patriot League preseason favorites to just 34.9 percent shooting from the floor.



BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - Darren Payen scored 21 points on 7-of-11 shooting, Kurt Steidl added 17 points and Vermont beat Harvard 82-71 on Monday night. Payen is a fifth-year senior and was a point shy of his career high, set Dec. 1, 2012, when he was a freshman at Hofstra. He has 38 points in the last two games after scoring 42 in Vermont's first 13 games this season.



NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - The slumping New Jersey Devils beat the Boston Bruins 3-0 on Monday night. Tuukka Rask had 23 saves for the Bruins, who lost to New Jersey for only the second time in eight games.



WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) - Patrick Benzan drove the lane and threw up an off-balance layup that rolled in at the buzzer as Holy Cross rallied to defeat Navy 51-50 on Monday night. Benzan scored five of his 12 points off the bench in the last 1:01, hitting a jumper that pulled the Crusaders to 50-48 and adding a free throw with 11 seconds left to get within a point.



DURHAM, N.H. (AP) - Iba Camara and Keon Burns came off the New Hampshire bench to post double-digit performances in points and rebounds as the Wildcats posted a runaway 95-50 victory Monday over Division III Wheelock College in their final tune-up before Thursday's America East opener with defending conference champion Stony Brook. Camara grabbed a season-high 16 rebounds to go with his 13 points while Burns scored 10 points and grabbed 10 boards.



PHILADELPHIA (AP) - T.J. Williams scored 24 points, Alex Murphy had 20 points and nine rebounds and freshman Bolden Brace came up big in overtime as Northeastern beat Drexel 75-70 on Monday. Brace tied it with 33.1 seconds left in regulation after hitting a 3-pointer. Northeastern scored the first four points of overtime and Brace found Murphy under the basket for a dunk to put the Huskies up 71-68.



NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) - Jordan Bruner scored 25 points and eight rebounds and Miye Oni had 16 points and 10 rebounds to help lead Yale past Hartford 88-72 on Monday night. Sam Downey gave Yale the lead for good on a layup that followed a pair of free throws he converted. Oni added a pair of free throws and the Bulldogs led 30-27 at halftime.



NIAGRA FALLS, N.Y. (AP) - Mikey Dixon scored five of his 23 points in the final minute, Peter Kiss added 18 and Quinnipiac rallied late to beat Niagara 81-78 on Monday night, ending a two-game skid. Donovan Smith scored 13 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, Daniel Harris had 12 boards and the Bobcats outrebounded Niagara 52-45.



BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) - Curtis Cobb scored 22 points, Matija Milin a career-high 21 and Fairfield held off Iona 93-87 on Monday. Tyler Nelson had 17 points, six rebounds and eight assists and Jerome Segura had 15, six and seven for the Stags. Jerry Johnson had 13 points and seven rebounds off the bench.



CHICAGO (AP) - Brooke Schulte had 23 points including a go-ahead 3-pointer in a late 12-0 run, and No. 23 DePaul rallied to defeat Providence 61-56 on Monday night in women's college hoops. Allegra Botteghi's jumper at the 3:36 mark had the Friars on top 54-49.



