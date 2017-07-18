Bison herd breaks loose from N.H. farm, forces closure of roads

(Photo: Sarah Daigle via NECN)

GILFORD, N.H. (NEWS CENTER) — Twenty-five bison broke loose from a farm Tuesday afternoon in Gilford, New Hampshire, and several people captured the Yellowstone-like moment on camera.

A dispatcher with the Gilford Police Department said the herd got out of a hole in the fence at Bolduc Farm around 1:30 p.m. and took off. Throughout the afternoon, some roads were shut down to try and round them up — at one point, both the Route 3/11 bypass and Morrill Street were closed.

About 15 were still on the loose and missing as of late Tuesday afternoon. Gilford police believe they're likely exhausted and may be lying in the woods to rest. The owner and farm hands were still actively searching with law enforcement.

► VIDEO: Bison in Gilford

The Route 3/11 bypass and all other roads previously closed in Gilford were eventually reopened to traffic, but drivers were urged to be alert and to drive safely as the bison may, at any point, wander onto the roadways.

Gilford police ask anyone who happens to see the animals to call 603-527-4737. Police also requested from N.H. DOT the posting of message boards along the bypass to direct drivers to use caution.

According to the National Park Service, the bison is the largest land mammal in North America. Bulls weigh up to 2,000 pounds and cows weigh about 1,000 pounds. Also, they can run up to 35 mph.

Three agencies assisted Gilford police: Laconia PD, Belmont PD and N.H. Fish & Game.

