Helping others, even off the battlefield

LINCOLN, Maine (NEWS CENTER) – One man in Lincoln is giving a whole new meaning to the phrase, "veterans helping veterans".

Major John Nelson served nearly 30 years in the United States Armed Forces and suffered a traumatic brain injury in Iraq before retiring.

However, once he left the battlefield, did not mean his duties were done, he said.

Veterans needed more help than what they were getting and they need quality help,” said the former Battalion Surgeon. “I was retired and had some time to think and I said, ‘why not use my medical background to help some of these veterans understand their benefits and their claims?’”

On May 2, 2016 he founded the Master Sergeant Gary Gordon Veteran Center where he devotes much of his time to helping other veterans and their widows receive assistance from medical malpractice/negligence or to simply fill out paperwork. Last week, he helped one man get a $200,000 payout.



In return, he asks for nothing.



“I don't do this for the money,” he does it because it is his duty, he said.

Sometimes all they need is a shoulder or an ear to listen.

“You wouldn't believe the stories I hear, they're awesome,” he said.



And that, he said, is worth every hour he dedicates.

The Gary Gordon Center will be holding a fundraising event tomorrow evening at the Elks Lodge in Millinocket from 4pm to 8pm. All are welcome and donations for the center are greatly appreciated.

