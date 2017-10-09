WCSH
Heavy police presence near Portland motel

Liam Nee, WCSH 7:14 PM. EDT October 09, 2017

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Several law enforcement agencies have responded to the area of a Portland motel.

Motel 6, located in Portland on the Portland-Westbrook line near the intersection of Brighton Avenue and Riverside Street, seemed to be the focal point of the response.

Maine State Police's crisis management team was seen in the area shortly before 5 p.m. Additionally, a man was seen wearing bulletproof armor that said "negotiator" on it.

A SWAT team was also seen in the area.

This story is developing.

