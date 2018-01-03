Heating oil deliveries delayed as demand skyrockets

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

WINDHAM (NEWS CENTER Maine) - The demand for heating oil has skyrocketed the past few weeks. That’s leaving oil dealers overwhelmed and customers frustrated.

The frigid temperatures have people burning oil at a much higher rate than usual. Customers looking to have their tanks filled are being told they’ll have to wait several days and sometimes weeks.

“This is definitely kind of a unique situation, we understand it’s very cold and a lot of people are in need”, said oil customer Charity Clark.

Clark is like many people in Maine. In need of heating oil, but unable to get it. Customers throughout the state say they’ve been calling their oil companies, but can't get through. Either no one picks up or they constantly get a busy signal.

“That’s been very frustrating, because it’s just been a busy signal, so we haven’t been able to get a hold of them”, said Clark.

Jamie Py represents oil and propane dealers through the Maine Energy Marketers Association.

“I have not seen three weeks like this. I’ve been doing it for 20 years, I’ve not seen this stretch of weather”, he said.

He says energy companies are dealing with an unprecedented situation.

“There’s certainly some anxiety out there when you can’t get through with the call. Calls have tripled and quadrupled to companies. The call centers can’t handle those calls anymore”, Py said.

Companies that typically get a few hundred calls a day are now getting thousands. Py urges customers to plan ahead and try to be patient as companies do their best to catch up on deliveries. In the meantime he suggests people extremely low on fuel use off road diesel fuel or kerosene to hold them over. That’s what Charity Clark did. She also bought a couple of space heaters to keep her home warm. Last week she was able to nail down a delivery for tomorrow, but with a major storm on the way oil delivery trucks could be grounded for the day.

“Especially with the storm coming, our biggest concern is not getting it in time and then, when are we going to get our oil? That’s the biggest concern”, she said.

After more frigid temperatures over the weekend, things will warm up next week causing the demand to drop a bit, allowing the companies to do some catch up.

