Heating assistance available for elderly residents in Androscoggin and Oxford counties

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

LEWISTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — With the months of winter that are typically the coldest still ahead, the Community Concepts agency wants to help elderly residents in Androscoggin and Oxford Counties with their heating bills.

The agency has fuel assistance funds available, but not a lot of takers. The directors say either people are unaware they’re eligible for help or they’re too proud to ask for it.

"There’s assistance available to help get them through the winter," said Sandy Albert of Community Concepts. "They should never decide between heating your home and feeding your family and yourself."

Don Drouin of Leeds says he was too proud to ask for help at first.

"I was always brought up if you can’t earn it you don’t get it, so it’s always hard for me to ask for help. I guess you’d call it pride," he said

Drouin and his wife are on fixed incomes. They're glad he did reach out to the agency.

"It really saves us I don’t know what we’d do without the help with the heat in the winter time," said Jean Drouin.

Just a few years ago Community Concepts helped 10,000 people with fuel assistance. This year they have about half that many applications.

The program is funded with federal dollars. If the agency does not distribute its allotment, it can roll some of it over to next year, but the rest will be distributed to other states. Sandy Albert would like to see needy Maine residents benefit from it.

If you’d like more information about the program you can call (800) 866-5588.

Copyright 2016 WCSH