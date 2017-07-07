Heart procedure sidelines Francona from All-Star Game

Terry Francona of the Cleveland Indians reacts during batting practice before a game with the Red Sox in Boston on August 19, 2015 (Photo: Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (AP) - Indians manager Terry Francona will not manage the American League All-Star team after a procedure to correct an irregular heartbeat.



Team officials said the 58-year-old had a cardiac ablation performed on Thursday at the Cleveland Clinic. Francona has been hospitalized and undergoing tests since Tuesday. He was admitted after doctors detected an arrhythmia when reading a monitor the manager has been wearing for several weeks. Francona had been experiencing dizziness, fatigue and a rapid heart rate.

Terry Francona won World Series titles in 2004 and 2007 during his tenure as manager of the Boston Red Sox from 2004-2011 (Photo: Michael Ivins/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)

The Indians said Friday that Francona remains in the hospital and is expected to be discharged in a "day or two."



The team said Major League Baseball has been informed of Francona's withdrawal from the All-Star Game in Miami. Cleveland's coaching staff and five players are participating in the game.



Francona is expected to return to managing the Indians following the break.

