Hearings scheduled for changes to lobster fishing rules

SCARBOROUGH, Maine (AP) - Fishing regulators are holding public hearings about potential changes to lobster and crab fishing rules in states up and down the East Coast.



The interstate the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission says the proposed rules are designed to improve harvest reporting and data collection about lobsters and Jonah crabs. They would include using new reporting technology and expanding the collection of data

Fishermen have set records for the volume of the lobster catch in recent years. The first hearing is scheduled for Monday in Wall Township, New Jersey.



Other hearings are set for East Setauket, New York, on Tuesday; Scarborough, Maine, on Wednesday; Ellsworth, Maine, on Thursday; Portsmouth, New Hampshire, on Jan. 16; Narragansett, Rhode Island, on Jan. 17; Old Lyme, Connecticut, on Jan. 18; and Hyannis, Massachusetts, on Jan. 19.



