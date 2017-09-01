He was last seen two months ago; do you know where this man is?

MADISON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Officials in Somerset County are asking the public's help in locating a man last seen nearly two months ago.

According to the Somerset County Sheriff's Office, Travis Mickelonis was last seen in the Madison area with family on July 3. Mickelonis' family is concerned for his well-being.

If you have information on his whereabouts, you're asked to call the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office at 207-474-6386 or email Deputy Libby at lucas.libby@somersetcounty-me.org.

