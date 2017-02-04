ORRINGTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- It was once one of Maine's top industries-- ice harvesting. Although times have changed, one museum in Orrington is working to keep the memory alive.

For the past eight years, workers at the Curran Homestead Village have held an annual ice harvesting demonstration.

Using the same antique tools that many of their ancestors used-- they pulled large cakes of ice from the pond.

Not only does the general public get to watch, but they get the chance to give-it-a-go on their own.

Seeing their fascinated reactions, is why the director holds the event every year.

“We exist for the sake of educating people about the past but also about educating them about the past and using it to inform the future,” said Robert Schmick, the museum director. “A lot of people have this as part of their heritage-- this ice harvesting. It was one of Maine's greatest industries at one time and so we want to keep it alive and have people experience it.”

The free event concluded at 2 o’clock on Saturday afternoon and all of that ice was put back into the pond.

