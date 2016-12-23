Hannaford donates $50,000 to Salvation Army Kettle Campaign

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The Hannaford Charitable Foundation donated $50,000 to the Salvation Army's Kettle Campaign Friday to help the organization close the gap its needs to fundraise in order to maintain many of the programs it offers to people in need.

The Salvation Army hoped to raise $180,000 this year, but until this morning was about $50,000 short, with just two days until Christmas, the end of the campaign.

"It's hard to put into words -- extremely exciting. We know that Christmas miracles can happen, and so we were waiting for one, I just didn't expect it to come so early this morning," said Major Annette Lock. "I received the phone call and was literally speechless and shed quite a few tears on the phone before I could even speak to come up with a few words to say, 'thank you.'"

Lock says they still plan to be out at the Maine Mall tomorrow ringing bells and collecting money for the Kettle Campaign.

