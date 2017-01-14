AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- This year marks the 44th anniversary of the Supreme Court's decision on Roe-versus-Wade which gave all women the right to choose abortion. The Maine Right to Life Committee held its annual Hands Around the Capitol Rally to mourn that decision.

More than one hundred people took to the streets to show support for the cause.

The ten-minute march ended at the Maine State House where protestors joined hands while the capitol bell rang 44 times.

This represented the number of years since Roe verse Wade was enacted.

Participants say this event is the best way to show their unity.

“It's exciting to see so many people being a part of this and who come at it with the sense that they really truly believe that this is not just a political thing for these people here,” said Annette Rioux. “They really believe that a baby in the womb is a human being and is sacred and deserves the right to have life.”

Every year at this time prolife supporters take to the streets to raise awareness about abortion. They said it is the best way to spread their message.

“It does get out to the society bits by bits,” said Pastor Francis Morin.

“I think one of the things that we all need to do when we’re making a big decision or a serious decision is to take time to really think it through,” said Rioux.

But this year’s march is different. They have the support of president elect, Donald trump.

“I hope he can be support for life in the womb and for life in general,” said Pastor Morin.

For the first time in decades—abortions could be banned. And nonprofits like Planned Parenthood could be stripped of government funding.

“We at Planned Parenthood are invested in making sure that women are able to make private and personal decisions about their pregnancies and we’re not going to back down from that,” said Nicole Clegg from Planned Parenthood.

She said protests like this are nothing new. And for years, they’ve been successful in standing their ground.

“This is really about women making decisions for themselves,” said Clegg. “And we want to make sure that they are able to make those decisions and have all the options available to them.”

But for those against Planned Parenthood— there’s only one option--Life.

“Take your time, don’t make a hasty decision and secondly make sure that you get all of the information that you need to understand not just what the abortion is, but how it can affect you afterwards,” said Rioux.

Many of the protestors at Saturday’s march will join thousands of others at the annual March for Life on January 22nd in Washington D.C.

