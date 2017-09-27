Hallowell man dies in motorcylce crash, 23rd traffic death in September

Proceed with... (Photo: Richard Williams Photography)

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A motorcyclist from Hallowell died after a early morning crash Wednesday on the on-ramp of exit 109 in Augusta.

State police say 33-year-old Edward Lingley was driving too fast as he exited I-95 and his motorcylce slid on a sharp curve and then hit a tractor trailer in the opposite lane.

Police say the crash happened before 8:00 a.m. and that Lingley was killed instantly.

The tractor trailer Langley hit was hauling an empty flatbed trailer. The driver of the truck was not injured.

The exit and entrance lanes were closed for 2 ½ hours as troopers investigated the crash, but the Interstate lanes remained open.

The Maine Bureau of Highway Safety said the accident was the eighth motorcycle death this month on Maine roads and brought this year’s total for motorcycle deaths to 19.

The Bureau said the overall highway death toll for the year is now 123 people, compared to 105 at this time last year.

Highway Safety says August and September were deadly months on Maine roads with 22 people dying in traffic crashes in August, and there were 23 highway deaths so far this month.

