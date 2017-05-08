Habitat For Humanity kicks off its Women Build Week to help families through housing

Residential house construction (Photo: Pgiam, (c) Pgiam)

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The non-profit organization Habitat For Humanity's Habitat's Women Build program kicked off its annual National Women Build Week this week in 300 communities throughout 49 states.

The program is a week-long event, in partnership with Lowe's, inviting women to devote at least one day to help families build strength, stability and independence through housing. Lowe's donated nearly $2 million dollars towards the program. Leading up to Mother's Day, the event is intended to spotlight the home ownership challenges that women face.

According to Habitat For Humanity, hosting the event during the week leading to Mother's Day reinforces the message that every woman can make a difference through learning and using construction skills. More than 98,000 women from all over the country have volunteered at the nine previous National Women Build Week events.

To volunteer for this event, locate and contact your local Habitat For Humanity office here.

