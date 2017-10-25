Gusting winds and rain leave thousands of Mainers without power

Drenching downpours continue through the morning commute Wednesday.

Thousands of Mainers were left without power Wednesday morning when the awoke to rain and gusting winds.

The heavy rain started in far western Maine late Tuesday night and early Wednesday.

(Photo: McEvoy, Beth)

Meteorologist Keith Carson says "We'll see periods of heavy rain through the Wednesday."

Scattered downpours are likely through the day on Thursday too, with the best chance of that in Eastern Maine.

Winds will be very strong at times gusting in the 30-40 mph range and could be higher closest to the coast. High temperatures will stay in the low to mid 60's for Wednesday & Thursday.

It'll start clearing out Friday after some morning showers. Best chance for rain Friday will again be in Eastern Maine. Highs will be in the upper 50's to near 60°.

This weekend looks brighter but cooler.

Daytime highs will be near 60° but overnight lows will be in teh upper 30s and lower 40s both Saturday & Sunday morning.

Another solid chance of rain as we start the workweek next week. Monday looks rainy yet again. Much cooler by Halloween (Tuesday) but looking dry for trick-or-treaters Tuesday night.

© 2017 WCSH-TV