Grudge over unemployment benefits given as burglary motive

John Dumas of Augusta faces charges of burglary and violating conditions of release (Photo: Custom)

WHITEFIELD, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Police are investigating how a grudge over unemployment benefits may have led to a burglary at a restaurant in Whitefield.

The list of items stolen during the burglary at Aunt Gin's includes $200 in cash, a check book, credit cards, a cash register, a Bose radio, several bottles of alcohol and several items of food inventory such as scallops, shrimp, corn, ribeye steak and hamburger.

Deputies from the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said they found evidence at the scene pointing to John F. Dumas from Augusta. They investigation shifted to his home where deputies said they found most of the stolen items except for the credit cards and check book which had been destroyed.

During their search, deputies seized a snowmobile that was allegedly used in the burglary. Deputies also said they found firearms which Dumas, as a felon, was prohibited from possessing. Dumas was convicted last year for OUI and operating after revocation.

Deputies said their questioning of Dumas revealed a motive when he expressed his anger at the restaurant owners for denying his unemployment benefits. He was arrested on charges of burglary and violating conditions of release. Deputies said more charges are possible as their investigation proceeds.

Dumas is being held at Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset.

