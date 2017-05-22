Groups hopes to bring rent control to Portland

Courtesy AP Images (Photo: Dave)

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A new group is launching an effort to limit rent increases and ban no-cause evictions in Maine's largest city.

The Portland Press Herald reports the group is formally launching its "Fair Rent Portland" campaign on May 28.

The aim is to pass an ordinance that would prevent rents in large apartment buildings from climbing faster than the rate of inflation. They also want to prevent landlords from forcing out tenants who are not in breach of contract in an effort to free up units and advertise them at a higher rate.

Landlord Tom Watson says the proposal will exacerbate the problem of high rents by discouraging new development.

Previous rent control attempts in Portland have failed.

