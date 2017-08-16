Group will fight effort to control rising rent prices

Apartment buildings in Portland.

(Portland Press Herald) Opponents have organized against an effort to rein in rent increases in Maine’s largest city.

A group calling itself Say No To Rent Control announced its formal opposition Tuesday to Fair Rent Portland‘s initiative to adopt a rent stabilization ordinance by referendum in November.

The announcement sets the stage for a vigorous fall campaign, which comes as longtime residents and low-wage renters worry that a steep rise in rents and the influx of luxury housing is leading to gentrification and a growing affordability gap between incomes and housing costs. The new group is casting the referendum effort as a rent control ordinance that would harm the city’s housing market, although the supporters say the plan meets the definition of modern rent stabilization efforts that have been successful in other states.

