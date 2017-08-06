Grant to upgrade former Navy hangar in Brunswick

BRUNSWICK, ME - MAY 23: A pedestrian walks past "Neptune," a land-based anti-submarine warfare patrol aircraft at the former Brunswick Naval Air Station Monday, May 23, 2016. (Photo: Portland Press Herald/Getty Images, Copyright - 2016 Portland Press Herald)

BRUNSWICK, Maine (AP) — The airport at the former Brunswick Naval Air Station is going to receive $2 million in federal money to overhaul one of the hangars.

The former Hangar 5 consists of two identical 50,000-square-foot aircraft bays along with administrative offices built in 1982.

U.S. Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King say the funding is being awarded through the Federal Aviation Administration's Military Airport Program. The goal of the program is to help to convert former military airfields to facilities to civilian use.

The Midcoast Regional Redevelopment Authority has been converting the base since it closed in 2011. Hangar 5 is currently empty.

© 2017 Associated Press