Governor's press secretary gives notice

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The LePage administration will soon be without one of its most familiar spokespeople.

The Governor's office announced on Tuesday that Adrienne Bennett will step down from her duties as press secretary on August 2 to take a new job in the private sector. She accepted a position with Kennebec Savings Bank as Vice President and Marketing and Communications Director.

Bennett has worked for Gov. Paul LePage as his primary spokesperson since January 2011. LePage offered high praise for her work in a statement on her departure:

With her tenacity, experience and insight into the media business, she was able to handle a very difficult job with poise and composure. She maintained grace under fire from a hostile media that was more interested in sensationalism than the many important policy goals we have achieved. I will miss Adrienne’s guidance and advice – even if I didn’t take it all the time.

Before her work with Gov. LePage, Bennett was a television reporter with WABI TV5. She also works as a volunteer for the Sexual Assault Crisis and Support Center in Winthrop.

