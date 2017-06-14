Governor's bill would suspend licenses for certain drug offenses

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine's Republican governor is behind a bill that aims to make sure Maine complies with federal drug law.

Gov. Paul LePage's bill would require a court to suspend the driver's license of a person convicted of certain drug offenses for at least six months.

The bill is set for a public hearing Wednesday.

Republican Sen. Scott Cryway is sponsoring the bill.

The bill would increase the minimum period of suspension for a person convicted of operating under the influence of intoxicants within a decade. The suspension period would increase from 150 days to 180 days.

LePage's bill would also delay the issuance or reinstatement of licenses for impacted individuals without a license.

