Governor says no road sign for monument? Fans hang 1 instead

A look of the Katahdin Woods and Water National Monument (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

BENEDICTA, Maine (AP) — Maine's governor is refusing to allow road signs to be installed for a new national monument, so supporters of the park are taking matters into their own hands.

Sign of Katahdin Woods and Water posted by residents showing the way after Governor LePage refuses to put signage on Interstate 95 to the monument that he has been vocal about not supporting. Courtesy Natural Resources Council of Maine

Fans of Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument hung a banner advertising the park from a highway overpass above Interstate 95. The sign appears to be written on a bed sheet or piece of canvas. It says "KWW Exit 264" and was first seen Wednesday.

Republican Gov. Paul LePage has long opposed the creation of the monument. President Barack Obama created the park last year

A governor's spokesman says it would be "imprudent and premature" to install signs before completion of a 120-day review period ordered by President Donald Trump last month.

The park is 137 square miles near Mount Katahdin.

