Governor proposes releasing inmates to help labor shortage

OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) --
Governor LePage proposed on a radio show Tuesday to commute the sentences of some of Maine's low-risk inmates and to put them into the tourism workforce.
"Have you not driven down the street and not seen 'help wanted, help wanted, help wanted?' said LePage on Tuesday. "We're trying to fill the jobs that we have available. We've got to try everything we can to get people to work. We have jobs and we just don't have enough people."
LePage and the Department of Corrections are still in the process of figuring out which inmates would be released early.
The Governor's press secretary said the evaluations of additional inmates are "in process" -- a process which involves the Governor, the D.O.C. Commissioner, and some lawyers doing a final review of the names to decide who qualifies for release.
