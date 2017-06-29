Governor prepares for state shutdown with Civil Preparedness Emergency Order

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER)—The Governor’s office released a statement Thursday afternoon stating that Governor LePage is prepared to issue a Civil Preparedness Emergency Order as a result of the State of Maine Legislature’s failure to deliver a budget by the end of the fiscal year, which would prevent a government shutdown.

The release states that the governor, preparing for the likelihood and severity of government shutdown, last week directed commissioners of every department, as well as the Treasurer, Secretary of State, State Auditor and Attorney General, to determine which employees will work and which services are provided during the duration of a Declaration of Civil Emergency.

Here is a link to the Governor's release on what state agency functions will continue as emergency measures in a shutdown.

