Governor LePage says removal of Civil War statues similar to removing 9/11 memorials

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Governor Paul LePage likens the removal of Civil War monuments to that of the removal of 9/11 memorials.

Appearing on WGAN's Morning's with Ken and Matt, LePage was asked his feelings on the Charlottesville unrest, he felt taking down statues was not good for our country.

'They are trying to erase history,' Governor LePage said. 'How can future generations learn, if we are going to erase history. That's disgusting.'

The hosts asked if he was talking about removing the statues. Lepage answered, 'Yeah, absolutely. Listen, first of all; they should study their history. They don't even know the history of this country, and they are trying to take monuments down. Listen, whether we like it or not, this is what our history is. And, to me, it's just like going to New York City right now and taking down the monument to those that perished in 9/11. It will come to that.'

When asked about the demonstrations, LePage had harsh words for both sides.

'I condemn both sides. I think they are disgusting, both sides,' said LePage. 'They went there with the intent of inciting violence.'

He followed those comments criticizing the discussion surrounding the violence instead of the 'two law enforcement officers that were trying to do their jobs; they didn't get home that night to their families. As did not this young lady who was killed, that was disgusting. There is no place for either of these groups in this country.'

The governor also made clear he has no love for the white supremacist movement.

'Just for the record, the Maine people need to know. I have been since governor, I have been speaking out loudly against the KKK. I have condemned this organization than anybody in this state.'

The governor went on to discuss his long history of fighting the KKK.

