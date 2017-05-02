Governor LePage, Lucas St. Clair offer differing opinions during Katahdin Woods and Waters hearing

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEWS CENTER) -- Maine took center stage at a hearing that looked to examine the Obama Administration's what they called 'overreach of the Antiquities Act.'

A subcommittee of the House Natural Resources Committee hosted a hearing on presidentially-declared National Monuments on Tuesday morning. The hearing followed President Trump's executive order for a review of Monuments larger than 100-thousand acres.

Governor Paul LePage and President of Friends of Katahdin Woods and Waters, Lucas St. Clair, spoke to the committee about Maine's controversy of the newly organized monument.

Governor LePage and St. Clair offered dueling views on President Obama using his authority to create Maine's newest landmark.

Some have criticized Governor LePage for not taking part in the process of naming the area a National Monument. The Governor has not visited the National Monument -- both disputed claims surrounding that fact just a short time ago.

'I heard someone say that information was given to the executive and that's clearly not true. I just met Mr. St. Clair for the first time this morning,' said LePage.

When asked if any other state official was part of the process, LePage responded, 'No. And when Secretary Salazar came to Maine to visit, they deliberately forgot to invite the governor's office or let the executive know that he was in town.'

St. Clair disputed those facts. 'We did reach out to the governor's office a number of times. And he was invited to all the public meetings including the field hearing that this committee had in the Katahdin region...The governor did come,' said St. Clair.

