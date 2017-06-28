Governor LePage heads to Washington as budget shutdown looms

PORTLAND, ME - APRIL 18: Governor Paul LePage speaks at a Young Americans for Freedom event at USM's Hannaford Hall (Getty Images) (Photo: Portland Press Herald, Copyright - 2017 Portland Press Herald)

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Republican Gov. Paul LePage is headed to Washington, D.C., as a state budget shutdown looms large back home in Maine.

The Trump administration invited the governor to participate in an energy-themed event on Wednesday. LePage's office declined to provide details.

LePage has been fighting to lower energy costs, saying Maine's high energy costs are a major impediment to economic development.

LePage is a frequent visitor to the nation's capital this year. His most recent trip was to testify before a congressional panel about the Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument that he opposes.

Unlike previous governors, LePage's office doesn't publicize his schedule and rarely announces beforehand his travels for official business.

© 2017 Associated Press