Governor compares Narcan shots with Allergy Pens

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine's Republican governor says people "on opiates" who get "free shots" of Narcan have an advantage over those who pay for allergy medication.

Gov. Paul LePage during a Tuesday radio call-in said he got a letter from a dad whose family members have to carry "pens" for allergic reactions to peanuts and bee stings.

LePage discussed his bill to fine local governments that don't charge individuals who repeatedly overdose for the cost of administering opioid antidotes.

The governor said people with allergies have "done nothing" but have to pay for it.

In contrast, he said, people "on opiates" can get "free shots" of Narcan, which can reverse opioid overdose.

LePage has opposed attempts to increase access to the drug, which he's said normalizes heroin use.

