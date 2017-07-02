Gov. LePage urges budget agreement in online video

Gov. Paul LePage says he'd rather let the state government shut down than sign a budget that he views as harmful to Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - On Sunday, Press Secretary for Gov. LePage, Adrienne Bennett, released a video on her Facebook page of the governor speaking about budget concerns.

Maine's government shut down Saturday morning for the first time in 26 years. No agreement has yet been made concerning the state budget.

In the video clip, LePage stated, "For me to sign a budget, it must have no tax hikes on the Maine people and businesses."

The previously proposed budget plan was passed nearly unanimously in the Senate, but did not meet a two-thirds majority vote in the House. House Republicans do not support the proposed budget plan of $7.1 billion.

Spending and structure for education reform is one of the main topics in debate. LePage criticized Speaker of the House, Sara Gideon, in the video saying that her refusal to include a teacher's contract in the budget is perpetuating the shutdown.

LePage said, "Speaker Gideon is dragging her feet and prolonging the shutdown just to appease the union bosses." He added, "We were elected to serve 1.3 million people in the state of Maine - not shut down government for the press."

State workers plan to come out Monday morning to put more pressure on the Legislature. The Conference Committee must devise an agreement before the shutdown comes to a close.

"It is time for the petty egos and feelings to be put aside and get back to working for the Maine people," LePage said. He continued, "I urge the legislature to vote on a budget tonight."

