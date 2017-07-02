Gov. LePage to give state employees Monday off with pay

PORTLAND, ME - APRIL 18: Governor Paul LePage speaks at a Young Americans for Freedom event at USM's Hannaford Hall (Getty Images) (Photo: Portland Press Herald, Copyright - 2017 Portland Press Herald)

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER -- Gov. Paul LePage announced he will allow state employees to take administrative leave with pay on Monday due to the Legislature's "failure" to pass a budget.

This according to a press release sent by the Governor's Office late Sunday night. The press release stated the Governor chose to exercise the same authority as he does when closing non-emergency state offices the day before holidays like Christmas or Thanksgiving.

Designated emergency personnel will be given compensatory time off for the hours they work Monday, according to the release.

“Speaker of the House Sara Gideon is intent on prolonging the state government shutdown and making it uncertain whether state employees who have been forced out of work will get paid for Monday,” Governor LePage said in the release. “It is unconscionable for state workers to lose a day’s pay because of the Legislature’s repeated failure to put a budget on my desk."

These comments coming after Gov. LePage blasted Gideon and the legislature in a Facebook video.

"I encourage our state employees to spend their day off Monday enjoying our state parks and all the wonderful summer activities Maine has to offer," the Governor said in the release. "Hopefully, Speaker Gideon will ensure the Legislature is working hard tomorrow to pass a budget while our state workers enjoy a much-deserved day off with pay.”

The committee is schedule to reconvene at 9:45 Sunday night where they will discuss republican-proposed details. Even if they pass a plan tonight, it will have to go before the full legislature where a 2/3 majority will be required.

© 2017 WCSH-TV